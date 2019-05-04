Armstrong World Industries’ (AWI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura set a $73.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.01.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 7,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $678,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 63,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,552,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,252,688 shares of company stock valued at $166,748,459 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

