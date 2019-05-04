Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Announces Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,994. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Armstrong Flooring worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

AFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

