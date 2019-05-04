Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.23 Million Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $119.35 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

