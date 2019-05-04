Ardor (ARDR) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and approximately $723,822.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00018672 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00027721 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001503 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

