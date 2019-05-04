Ann Mather Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20.

On Friday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 40 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.10, for a total transaction of $44,524.00.

GOOG opened at $1,185.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,354.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

