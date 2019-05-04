ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.48 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,755,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $299,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,974.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 234,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

