Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) rose 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 7,364,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 53,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/andalas-energy-and-power-adl-stock-price-up-15-2.html.

About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Andalas Energy and Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andalas Energy and Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.