Anaplan (PLAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Anaplan’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $60,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $5,190,250.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

