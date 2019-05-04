Analyzing Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -127.50% -75.01% Crispr Therapeutics -8,839.02% -50.90% -39.83%

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -2.75 Crispr Therapeutics $3.12 million 688.00 -$164.98 million ($3.44) -11.79

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crispr Therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Crispr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Crispr Therapeutics 2 3 6 0 2.36

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.29%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats Crispr Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates that are in Phase II clinical trial include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Exendin 9-39 for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

