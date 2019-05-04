Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Target Price at $20.33

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 895,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Mercer International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

