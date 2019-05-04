Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 64.71% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDUS. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Fidus Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fidus Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 134,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,988. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

