Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Stake Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC opened at $72.72 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

