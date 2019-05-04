AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,223.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $26,223.00 and $0.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

