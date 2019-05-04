Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.99 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $876,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,900,000 after buying an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,205,000 after buying an additional 541,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,205,000 after buying an additional 541,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,279,000 after buying an additional 147,484 shares during the period. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after buying an additional 791,868 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

