Ames National (ATLO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of ATLO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ames National by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ames National by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
