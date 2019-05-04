Ames National (ATLO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ATLO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ames National by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ames National by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

