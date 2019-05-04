Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Stake Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

