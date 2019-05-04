America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,110. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 40,333.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

