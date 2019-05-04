American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,386,202 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the March 29th total of 7,607,074 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,184,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,169,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,005 shares of company stock worth $17,851,897. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after buying an additional 879,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

