American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,970,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,997,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,265,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,954,000 after buying an additional 714,473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

