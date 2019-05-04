America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to announce its Q1 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of ATAX opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/america-first-multifamily-investors-atax-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.