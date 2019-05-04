Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Insider Sells $77,140.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

ALTR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 231,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.60. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,562 shares of the software’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,026.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,689 shares of the software’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

