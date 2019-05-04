Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.69.

AMR stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alta Mesa Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Mesa Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.