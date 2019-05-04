Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $1,450.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,325.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $23.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,189.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 47.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 78,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 17,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

