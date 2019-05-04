Alphabet (GOOG) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $1,287.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,420.00 target price (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,354.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,185.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $824.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 47.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total transaction of $101,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906 shares of company stock worth $1,073,756 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 29,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

