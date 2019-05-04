AllianceBernstein (AB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Shares of AB stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $795.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 122,601 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $3,679,256.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,244 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 626,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

