Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Allergan were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Allergan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allergan from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.05.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

