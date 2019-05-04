Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $368,451.00 and approximately $13,020.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00400948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00941128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00166272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

