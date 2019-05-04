Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Alcentra Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,288. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.63. Alcentra Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.58.
Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.
About Alcentra Capital
Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.