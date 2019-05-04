Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Alcentra Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,288. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.63. Alcentra Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

