Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe Sells 5,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $404,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $697,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.03 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

