AK Steel Holding Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for AK Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AK Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

AKS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

