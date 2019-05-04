AFLAC (AFL) PT Lowered to $49.00 at UBS Group

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $605,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,187.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2,138.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,645,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,074,000 after buying an additional 1,557,905 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 78.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,787,000 after buying an additional 1,392,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

