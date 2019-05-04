Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

“We project that Affiliated Managers Group will report the financial results of its first quarter ended March 31, on or about the market open. Since reporting Q4/18 results on the stock markets in the U.S. (S&P 500 up 4.7%), overseas (DJ in emerging markets (DJ 2.0%) were all up. As a rule of thumb, each 1% up or down adds or takes away $0.14 per share on a full-year basis.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.87 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.23.

NYSE:AMG opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

