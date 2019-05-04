Aena SME (AENA) PT Set at €152.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) target price on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($179.07) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena SME has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €156.55 ($182.03).

Get Aena SME alerts:

Aena SME has a 1 year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 1 year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.