Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,373,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,638,758 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.58.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,962.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $948.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

