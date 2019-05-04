Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.31.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 55,426,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,595,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.37.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $1,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,953,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 34,906,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $817,851,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,323,166 shares of company stock worth $827,898,089 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,279,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,363,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
