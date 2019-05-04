Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 55,426,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,595,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $1,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 859,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,953,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 34,906,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $817,851,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,323,166 shares of company stock worth $827,898,089 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,279,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,363,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

