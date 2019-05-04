Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,667,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

