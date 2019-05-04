ABB (ABB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABB believes improving state of corporate affairs in the United States, coupled with strength in AMEA and strong orders particularly for robotics solutions in China will boost its competency. Increased demand for its core products business, strong data-center sales along with strong growth in its systems business are likely to benefit the Electrification Products sales. In addition, the company's robust order momentum will likely continue to boost its revenues in the upcoming quarters. However, rising costs of revenues remain a concern for its gross margin. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to ABB’s margins and profitability. Moreover, increase in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its operations are subject to various environmental laws and regulations risks, including currency translation.”

ABB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.87.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ABB has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,682.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 745,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 366,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ABB by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 920,247 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 14,142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 591,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

