Abacus Mining and Exploration (AME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

