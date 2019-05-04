$9.63 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $9.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the highest is $10.65 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $9.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $38.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.55 billion to $44.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.96 billion to $57.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

COP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 6,879,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,584. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

