$85.00 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $85.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $86.80 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $89.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $342.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $346.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.85 million, with estimates ranging from $353.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $959.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,546,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $17,234,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.