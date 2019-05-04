$740.97 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post sales of $740.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.69 million and the highest is $746.10 million. Autodesk posted sales of $559.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.72.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,064,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.70. 959,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,622. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

