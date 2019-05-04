606,944 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Dennis P. Appel bought 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $44,488.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 33,543 shares in the company, valued at $469,266.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $73,523.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $715,560. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOD opened at $15.24 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $771.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

