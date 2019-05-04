5N Plus Inc (VNP) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.74 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.15 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.95 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$200,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,756,260.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

