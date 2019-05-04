3,995 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,693,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,714,000 after acquiring an additional 988,827 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,948,000 after acquiring an additional 197,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,877 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 168,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

