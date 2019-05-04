29,248 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $2,520,936.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $134,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,698 shares of company stock worth $69,018,577. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

