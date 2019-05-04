28,690 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

