21,100 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

