2,050 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Concho Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,109,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXO opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $162.54. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

