200 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $741.16 per share, with a total value of $31,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $632,526. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $807.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.30. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $409.00 and a 52-week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 154.92% and a net margin of 162.78%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

