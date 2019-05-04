$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (OC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of OC opened at $51.98 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $173,937.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,904. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 439,337 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.